 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
Arindam Gupta

 
 SILCHAR, Sept 4 - Changes in the pattern of rainfall in the North East is posing a serious threat to the conventional tea propagation methods which are losing viability because of rapid climate change, global warming etc. feels Supratim Roy Choudhury, a young Silchar-based biotechnologist.

In his words, North East has tremendous prospect for horticulture, but lack of quality planting material is a big challenge to the farmers here.

Against this backdrop, Supratim, who is the Director of Pratyaksha Agrotech Private Limited established in 2013, will set up a tissue culture laboratory in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

Talking to this correspondent, Supratim said “tissue cultured tea plants can solve this problem faced by the tea growers as it can be produced round the year and are not dependent on environmental conditions.

“Moreover, the tissue cultured tea plants are disease free, true to type and genetically identical. This will be a research and development based laboratory, first of its kind in India under the Start-up India scheme of the Government of India for production of tissue cultured tea plants. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.5 crore.”

He claimed that the tissue culture process for tea plants will be available to the cultivators at a much cheaper rate than the conventional modes. The biotechnologist-turned-entrepreneur informed that he is also involved in the process to set up a pineapple processing unit for production of canned pineapple here.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     