



In his words, North East has tremendous prospect for horticulture, but lack of quality planting material is a big challenge to the farmers here.

Against this backdrop, Supratim, who is the Director of Pratyaksha Agrotech Private Limited established in 2013, will set up a tissue culture laboratory in collaboration with the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

Talking to this correspondent, Supratim said “tissue cultured tea plants can solve this problem faced by the tea growers as it can be produced round the year and are not dependent on environmental conditions.

“Moreover, the tissue cultured tea plants are disease free, true to type and genetically identical. This will be a research and development based laboratory, first of its kind in India under the Start-up India scheme of the Government of India for production of tissue cultured tea plants. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3.5 crore.”

He claimed that the tissue culture process for tea plants will be available to the cultivators at a much cheaper rate than the conventional modes. The biotechnologist-turned-entrepreneur informed that he is also involved in the process to set up a pineapple processing unit for production of canned pineapple here.