

Devotees of Bindabonhati taking out a rally on the death anniversary of Sankaradeva at Barpeta Satra on Saturday. – UB Photos

The Kirtan Mahotsava is celebrated in Barpeta Satra with a seven-day long programme which ended on Saturday with the main rituals. The ‘naam kirtaniya’, ‘byas kirtaniya’ and ‘gayan-bayan’ perform rituals without any interval for the seven days with the addition of some ghosha in the daily prayers of the satra.

After the extended morning rituals, ‘bhojan byabahar’ was performed by the ‘gayan bayan’. Ghosha Kirtan and Byas Kirtan was performed in the afternoon. Karbhar, the most attractive and indispensable ritual of the Kirtan Mahotsava was offered by the disciples of Brindaban Hati of the Satra.

The Kirtan Mahotsava was celebrated with similar rituals in Patbaushi Sankardeva Than, Baradi Satra, Sundaridia Satra and Ganakkuchi Satra also. It was also observed at Kamarpara, Belbari, Barpetaroad, Sarbhog, Gomura, Karakuchi and Amrikhowa with religious devotion and fanfare.