 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
Correspondent

Devotees of Bindabonhati taking out a rally on the death anniversary of Sankaradeva at Barpeta Satra on Saturday. – UB Photos
 BARPETA, Sept 4 - The death anniversary of the great Vaishnavite saint Sri Sri Sankaradeva was observed here as Kirtan Mahotsava. It was also observed in other satra and sakha satras of Barpeta Satra in the district.

The Kirtan Mahotsava is celebrated in Barpeta Satra with a seven-day long programme which ended on Saturday with the main rituals. The ‘naam kirtaniya’, ‘byas kirtaniya’ and ‘gayan-bayan’ perform rituals without any interval for the seven days with the addition of some ghosha in the daily prayers of the satra.

After the extended morning rituals, ‘bhojan byabahar’ was performed by the ‘gayan bayan’. Ghosha Kirtan and Byas Kirtan was performed in the afternoon. Karbhar, the most attractive and indispensable ritual of the Kirtan Mahotsava was offered by the disciples of Brindaban Hati of the Satra.

The Kirtan Mahotsava was celebrated with similar rituals in Patbaushi Sankardeva Than, Baradi Satra, Sundaridia Satra and Ganakkuchi Satra also. It was also observed at Kamarpara, Belbari, Barpetaroad, Sarbhog, Gomura, Karakuchi and Amrikhowa with religious devotion and fanfare.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     