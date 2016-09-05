 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
Nabadeep Club annex football title
Correspondent
 TIHU, Sept 4 - Nabadeep Club of Madhupur annexed the Debendra Nath Barman and Mahesh Ch Das Memorial prize money football championship title defeating Makhibaha Krira Sangha 3­0 in the final at Kaithalkuchi High School playground here today. Birchana Boro of Nabadeep Club was adjudged the best player of the final while Birkhang Boro of Nabadeep Club walked away with the player of the tournament award. The championship was organised by Uttar Dharmapur Anchalik Krira Santha.

