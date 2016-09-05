Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy



GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has named a list of 27 Under-23 players who will feature in the selection-cum-trial camp for the CK Nayudu Trophy. The camp will get underway on September 13 at the Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association Stadium in Maligaon. Selected players have been asked to report on September 12 at the ACA office, stated an ACA press release. Probables: Mrinmoy Dutta, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Yasir Ali, Manash Das, Kon Urang, Shyam Gurung, Rohit Roniyar, Rounak Bucha, Sunzow Brahma, Abhilash Gogoi, Shuhel Rahman, Biku Borgohain, Raj Agarwal, Arpan Dutta, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Mujibur Ali, Biplab Saikia, Nipon Deka, Mantu Das, Amit Yadav, Dhrubajyoti Das, Rameez Rabbani, Md Arif, Manashjyoti Gogoi, Rajat Khan, Roshan Alam and Romario Sharma.