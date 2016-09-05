ACA name senior probables’ list



GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has invited 30 probables for the selection trials to name the State senior team for the JP Atray Trophy and Ranji Trophy. The camp will start from September 7. Players have been asked to report at the ACA office on September 6, stated an ACA press release. Probables: Gokul Sharma, Pallav Kr Das, Sarupam Purkayastha, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Arup Das, Pritam Das, Dhiraj Goswami, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Rajdeep Das (wk), Jogeswar Bhumij, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Pritam Debnath, Rahul Hazarika, Avijit Singha Roy, Tarjinder Singh, Ritupan Phatowali, Dipak Gohain, Diptesh Saha, Sibsankar Roy, Bikash Chetry, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Amit Sinha, Niraj Tiwari, Krishna Das, Arlen Konwar, Kunal Saikia, KB Arun Karthick, Syed Mohammed and Amit Verma.