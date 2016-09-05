 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
ACA name senior probables’ list

 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has invited 30 probables for the selection trials to name the State senior team for the JP Atray Trophy and Ranji Trophy. The camp will start from September 7. Players have been asked to report at the ACA office on September 6, stated an ACA press release.

Probables: Gokul Sharma, Pallav Kr Das, Sarupam Purkayastha, Abu Nechim Ahmed, Arup Das, Pritam Das, Dhiraj Goswami, Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Rajdeep Das (wk), Jogeswar Bhumij, Rishav Das, Mrinmoy Dutta, Pritam Debnath, Rahul Hazarika, Avijit Singha Roy, Tarjinder Singh, Ritupan Phatowali, Dipak Gohain, Diptesh Saha, Sibsankar Roy, Bikash Chetry, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Amit Sinha, Niraj Tiwari, Krishna Das, Arlen Konwar, Kunal Saikia, KB Arun Karthick, Syed Mohammed and Amit Verma.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     