Having secured an early lead through Asish Sunar’s seventh minute goal, Binan Singh found the back of the net on two occasions to dampen the hopes of Dynamo Club.

Kake’s flag kick provided Asish Sunar the perfect elevation to head the ball into the net.

To make things worse for Dynamo, Binan Singh ensured a two-goal cushion in the 27th minute when the GTC forward produced a spectacular right-footer from around 25 yards. His strike saw the ball crash into the top corner of the net.

After the lemon break, GTC boys continued their offensive strategy with frequent raids into the Dynamo territory. To rub salt on Dynamo wounds, Binan Singh ensured his brace with another goal in the 59th minute. Having received a pass from Vishal Sunar, Binan took full advantage of a lacklustre Dynamo defence. Binan’s attempt left Dynamo custodian Royal Basumatary with no reply.

Today’s match: Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Club vs Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club.