 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Gauhati Town Club (GTC) rode on Binan Singh’s brace to register a convincing 3-0 victory against Dynamo Club in their match of the RG Baruah Guwahati Sports Association Super Division Football League at the Nehru Stadium here today.

Having secured an early lead through Asish Sunar’s seventh minute goal, Binan Singh found the back of the net on two occasions to dampen the hopes of Dynamo Club.

Kake’s flag kick provided Asish Sunar the perfect elevation to head the ball into the net.

To make things worse for Dynamo, Binan Singh ensured a two-goal cushion in the 27th minute when the GTC forward produced a spectacular right-footer from around 25 yards. His strike saw the ball crash into the top corner of the net.

After the lemon break, GTC boys continued their offensive strategy with frequent raids into the Dynamo territory. To rub salt on Dynamo wounds, Binan Singh ensured his brace with another goal in the 59th minute. Having received a pass from Vishal Sunar, Binan took full advantage of a lacklustre Dynamo defence. Binan’s attempt left Dynamo custodian Royal Basumatary with no reply.

Today’s match: Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Club vs Assam State Electricity Board Sports Club.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     