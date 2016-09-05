

Sania and Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles after a 6-2, 7-6(5) win over Viktorija Golubic and Nicole Melichar.

The seventh seeded pair will now meet unseeded Nicole Gibbs and Nao Hibino next.

Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski defeated Lukasz Kubot and Andrea Hlavackova 5-7, 6-3, 10-7 to move into the quarterfinals.

The pair will next meet unseeded pair of Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Grönefeld.

However, defending champions Paes and Hingis lost to American seventh seeds Coco Vandeweghe and Rajeev Ram 7-6 (1), 3-6, 13-11 after leading 8-4 in the match tiebreaker at Flushing Meadows.

The defeat marked the end of Paes’ US Open campaign after he exited the men’s doubles tournament partnering Andre Begemann yesterday. – PTI