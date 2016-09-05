Nagaland Governor PB Acharya and Chief Minister TR Zeliang have expressed deep sadness over Haralu’s demise.

Late Haralu was born on July 28, 1918 to the first Naga medical doctor Dr Harielungbe Haralu of Poilwa village in Peren district and Rükhrieü of Kohima village.

As a diplomat, the retired IFS officer served in Belgium, Italy, USA, and Sri Lanka before her retirement as Ambassador of India to Panama in 1980. Till her retirement, she had served for 26 years in the Ministry of External Affairs with additional charge of Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

A historical event that took place during her tenure includes the handing over of the famous Panama Canal that changed the economy of the United States, Europe, and Asia. After her retirement, she returned home and served as Chairperson of Nagaland State Social Welfare Advisory Board.

In his condolence message to her daughter and former Nagaland chief secretary Banuo Z Jamir, the Governor said late Haralu was a source of inspiration and role model. She proved through her life that Naga women are second to none and achieved the highest dream/position despite the difficulties during those days, he stated.

Chief Minister Zeliang said, “She was a source of inspiration to me since childhood”. He said late Haralu, the first career Diplomat from the Zeliang community and amongst the Nagas as a whole, endeared herself to her people,

Zeliang said he and his wife along with the people of Nagaland convey deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.