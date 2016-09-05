In a press release today, the party said its president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu had on August 31 dashed a letter to Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, apprising him of the impact of AFSPA in Nagaland and other neighbouring States. Dr Shürhozelie told the Secretary that the people of the State are being kept under fear psychosis for all these years.

“Nagaland is now in peaceful atmosphere. Such Act, which creates fear to the innocent citizens, should be done away with at the earliest. You are requested to initiate necessary steps for revocation of AFSPA from the entire Naga area at the earliest”, Dr Liezietsu stated.