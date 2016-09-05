 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
AFSPA revocation demanded
Correspondent
 DIMAPUR, Sept 4 - Taking note of the ill effects of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on the ‘day-to-day’ life of the people, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) has reiterated its demand for revocation of the Act from entire Naga areas.

In a press release today, the party said its president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu had on August 31 dashed a letter to Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, apprising him of the impact of AFSPA in Nagaland and other neighbouring States. Dr Shürhozelie told the Secretary that the people of the State are being kept under fear psychosis for all these years.

“Nagaland is now in peaceful atmosphere. Such Act, which creates fear to the innocent citizens, should be done away with at the earliest. You are requested to initiate necessary steps for revocation of AFSPA from the entire Naga area at the earliest”, Dr Liezietsu stated.

