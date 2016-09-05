Extending his greetings to the teachers, the Governor advised them to empower students instead of giving teaching through routine lectures.

In his message, Acharya reminded the teachers that they are more than just an educator, a mentor and a friend. “Teachers are the back bone of our society. They play a great role in building up the character of students and shape them to become an ideal citizen of India,” he said.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Zeliang urged the teachers to work with renewed energy and dedication to build a prosperous and just society we dreamt for.