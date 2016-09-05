The report ‘Crime in India’ which was released by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on August 29 last revealed that crime against women was on the rise during the year in comparison to 2014.

As per the report, crime against women in the State during the year was recorded at 14.3 per cent which amounted to 7.3 per cent of total IPC cognisable crime recorded in the State during the year.

A total of 71 rape cases were recorded along with 12 cases of attempt to rape in the State during the year. Moreover, 102 cases were reported during the year against assault on women, two cases of insult to modesty of women, 181 cases of sexual offences along with a single case of voyeurism and 66 cases of cruelty by husband and relatives.

However, not a single case of dowry death was reported in the State during the year.

In IPC cognisable crime related incidents, a total of 57 cases of murder were reported during the year along with 58 cases of attempt to murder, kidnapping and abduction (175 cases), grievous hurt (283) and 119 cases of death caused due to negligence during the year.

A total of 913 IPC crimes against property were recorded including 12 dacoity cases, 75 robbery incidents and 265 criminal trespass and burglary cases with crime rate of 70.1 per cent.

In IPC crimes related to public order, a total number of 63 cases were recorded in the State including 28 riot incidents, 32 arson cases and three cases of unlawful assembly with recorded crime rate of 4.8 per cent.

The report further revealed that a total of 188 cases of economic crime were reported in the State including 42 incidents of criminal breach of trust, 123 cases of cheating, 19 cases of forgery and four cases of counterfeiting with a total crime rate of 14.4 per cent. – PTI