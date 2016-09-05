 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
Correspondent
 AGARTALA, Sept 4 - The facelift works of Agartala Airport, second business airport of the NE, would start from January next, according to official sources here.

The facelift works are expected to get completed by 2020 with Airports Authority of India (AAI) preparing to hand over the Rs 438 crore project to a construction agency.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayanta Chowdhury, who had visited the State, held a meeting with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and apprised him of AAI’s target.

As per the plan, there would be a new terminal building to provide service to around 1,200 passengers daily. Besides six new aprons, facilities would be created for 12 planes to stay at the airport as against only five planes now.

“The existing runway would be extended for facilitating landing and take-off to big size planes. Once the facelift works are completed, it would be easily elevated to international airport”, said a senior AAI official here on Sunday.

The Civil Aviation Ministry wants to connect Agartala with Dhaka, Bangkok and Yangon as early as possible. “The new terminal building would be two-storied which will be more or less replica of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Airport in Kolkata”, he said.

The State Government has already handed over 72 acres of land to AAI to take up the modernisation plan for the Airport and AAI is in the process of handing over the works to a construction agency.

According to sources, the Union Minister assured the State Government to explore possibility of connecting Agartala with Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Currently, Indigo and Spicejet offer six flights and three flights respectively while Air India operates one flight. The State Government has already demanded Air India to increase its flight service to Agartala.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     