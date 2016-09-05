With this, ace filmmaker Haobam Paban Kumar’s documentary on the livelihood struggle being faced by the fishing community in Loktak Lake, has bagged eight prestigious awards so far.

The other awards include best investigative film at 62nd National film award 2014, Indian panorama at 46th International film festival Goa 2015, and Golden Conch award for the best documentary at 14th Mumbai International Film Festival 2016.