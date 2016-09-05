According to police, the victim Dhirendra Chandra Das was threatened with dire consequences by the accused policemen Armed Branch Constable Karan Gurung and Unarmed Branch Constable Chimky Khonglah at his residence at Madanriting.

After threatening the victim, the accused police constables made good with Rs 22,500 in cash, three mobile phones and a camera. The victim then lodged a complaint against the unidentified persons.

Police started an investigation and nabbed the accused. Departmental proceedings have been initiated against them, police said.