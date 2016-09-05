 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
Raids at bars, restaurants
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Officials from the excise department, City Police and the Kamrup Metro district administration under supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulak Mahanta carried out a drive at bars and restaurants in the city late last evening.

The drive was carried out at China Bar cum Restaurant, Topaz Bar cum Restaurant, Barbeque Nation Bar and Restaurant and X’s Bar and Restaurant.

During the drive, the inspection team found certain irregularities and discrepancies at some of the establishments and investigation has been started in this regard, said an official statement.

More such drives will be organised in the near future to ensure strict observance of excise laws, it added.

