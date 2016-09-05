The Jainacharya is holding his first ever pious Chaturmas in the city.

The Governor spent about half an hour with Acharyashree and discussed spiritual matters and the living style of the Jain monks. He briefed the Governor on the ongoing Ahinsha Yatra (peace march) across the country and the neighbouring nations of Nepal and Bhutan, and its objectives. He also enlightened the Governor on his query about the Jain custom of ‘Santhara’ i.e., the acceptance of voluntary death by the followers of Jainism, saying that the Jain religion propagates the art of death like the art of living.

“It is a matter of pleasure and joy to have come to Jainacharya Shri Mahashraman who is on a prolonged Ahimsa Yatra on foot to promote harmony, morality and de-addiction and create a healthy society. I am sure his presence will strengthen the ambience of peace and tranquility,” Ray said.

Earlier, Ranjeet Kumar Malu, president of Acharya Tulsi Mahashraman Research Foundation and chairman of the reception committee of Acharyashree Mahashraman Chaturmas Pravas Vyavastha Samiti, welcomed the Governor.