 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Assam Police has stumbled upon clues that might lead to unearthing of a thriving racket involved in issuing fake educational certificates and degrees used for job purposes.

With large-scale appointments taking place in the government sector, the trend has now posed a serious challenge before the law enforcers, who are working on the leads gathered so far.

Police believe that the racket involved in issuing fake school and college certificates is still operating in the State, including Guwahati.

“Recently, an FIR was lodged with Guwahati Police after it was found that an appointment was made in the State Fire Service Organization (SFSO) in the year 2015 where the applicant concerned had used a fake SEBA certificate. Once the matter came to light, the person was suspended and later terminated,” an Assam Police official said, adding, “This could just be the tip of the iceberg.”

An FIR has been lodged against Krishna Bahadur Chetri, who secured appointment as a cook on the strength of a fake certificate from the SEBA,” police said.

Sources also pointed out that recently another person from Kashmir had to quit his job in the SFSO for furnishing a misleading address.

“We are trying to unearth the nexus, but at the same time the government departments or the appointing authority must look to devise a mechanism to cross-check the genuineness of the documents furnished by the candidates,” sources said.

When contacted, AP Rout, Special Director General of Police, SFSO, said that departmental proceedings were taken as per rule against the person who had submitted fake documents.

“We had found his HSLC marksheet to be fake after getting it cross-checked by the SEBA,” he said.

