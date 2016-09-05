 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
STAFF Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Accusing the BJP-led State government of having failed to address any issues of concern to the State during its term so far, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has called upon the government to fix a proper time-frame for implementation of various schemes announced during the past three and a half months.

AIUDF general secretary and Leader of AIUDF Legislature Party Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kasimi said that while the BJP made many promises in the run-up to the Assembly polls, none of those has been fulfilled so far.

He accused the BJP government of working against the interest of Assam and added that the Sarbananda Sonowal-led regime remained mute even when the Centre decided to go for auction of small oilfields located in the State.

Kasimi said Assam has witnessed various incidents of violence since the BJP government took charge. He said, “Rhino killings are continuing unabated, while inflation is rampant, no steps have been taken for rehabilitation of flood victims and teachers are being deprived of their rights.”

“Barring rhetoric, the people have not got anything substantive from the government. There has been no change in the functioning of various departments including food and civil supply, PWD, irrigation, water resources, PHE and transport,” he said.

The AIUDF leader asked the State government to fix a time-frame for implementation of schemes announced by it.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     