AIUDF general secretary and Leader of AIUDF Legislature Party Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kasimi said that while the BJP made many promises in the run-up to the Assembly polls, none of those has been fulfilled so far.

He accused the BJP government of working against the interest of Assam and added that the Sarbananda Sonowal-led regime remained mute even when the Centre decided to go for auction of small oilfields located in the State.

Kasimi said Assam has witnessed various incidents of violence since the BJP government took charge. He said, “Rhino killings are continuing unabated, while inflation is rampant, no steps have been taken for rehabilitation of flood victims and teachers are being deprived of their rights.”

“Barring rhetoric, the people have not got anything substantive from the government. There has been no change in the functioning of various departments including food and civil supply, PWD, irrigation, water resources, PHE and transport,” he said.

The AIUDF leader asked the State government to fix a time-frame for implementation of schemes announced by it.