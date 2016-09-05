“People-centric approach is what we are laying stress on,” the Minister asserted at a day-long State level conclave, ‘Strengthening of service delivery structures of the different schemes functioning under the Social Welfare department’. The conclave was organised by the department in partnership with UNICEF at Shilpgram here on Friday.

Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department Hemanta Narzary said, “Now that we will have two separate directorates, the service delivery system will improve.”

Director of social welfare department Kumud Chandra Kalita also spoke on the importance of the conclave and said that the aim is to bring various schemes to the doorsteps of the needy and marginalised population. He also said that introduction of the e-tender process is a step towards ensuring accountability and transparency in the department. A number of senior officials and field workers from various districts attended the conclave and submitted their suggestions.