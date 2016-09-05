 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Social Welfare Minister Naba Kumar Doley has said that complete transparency would be maintained to serve the marginalised and “at-risk” people of the State in a more effective manner.

“People-centric approach is what we are laying stress on,” the Minister asserted at a day-long State level conclave, ‘Strengthening of service delivery structures of the different schemes functioning under the Social Welfare department’. The conclave was organised by the department in partnership with UNICEF at Shilpgram here on Friday.

Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department Hemanta Narzary said, “Now that we will have two separate directorates, the service delivery system will improve.”

Director of social welfare department Kumud Chandra Kalita also spoke on the importance of the conclave and said that the aim is to bring various schemes to the doorsteps of the needy and marginalised population. He also said that introduction of the e-tender process is a step towards ensuring accountability and transparency in the department. A number of senior officials and field workers from various districts attended the conclave and submitted their suggestions.

City »
State »
  • Need to revive ASTC: Sonowal
  • Time to smarten up for the Smart City project
  • Fraud bid thwarted
  • Doley harps on transparency in service delivery
  • BJP yet to fulfil poll promises: AIUDF
  • Police bid to unearth fake certificate racket
  • Tripura Guv calls on Jain religious teacher
  • Raids at bars, restaurants
  • Kirtan Mahotsava observed at Barpeta
  • Tissue culture tea lab in Silchar
  • Sainthood of Mother celebrated in Dibrugarh
  • CM to inaugurate Dr Kalam library at NIT
  • Chicken prices fall drastically in Barpeta
  • BJP gains control of Digboi Town Committee
  • Irrigation Dept has met targets: Minister
  • Installation of handpump sets inadequate
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • CAG detects scam in purchase of cows in Mizoram
  • 2 Meghalaya cops arrested
  • Manipuri docu bags another award
  • Agartala Airport facelift works to begin in Jan
  • “Rethink” ban on Hindi films: Manipur CM
  • Arunachal records spurt in crime
  • Acharya, Zeliang greet teachers
  • AFSPA revocation demanded
  • First Naga diplomat passes away
  • MoU soon to improve air connectivity in NE
    		•
  • Serena wins record 307th Grand Slam match
  • Sania, Bopanna advance; Paes’ campaign ends
  • India A clinch Quadrangular series
  • Gauhati Town Club thrash Dynamo 3-0
  • ACA name senior probables’ list
  • Probables’ list for CK Nayudu Trophy
  • Nabadeep Club annex football title
    		•
     
     