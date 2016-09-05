 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
Fraud bid thwarted
STAFF Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - Caution and vigilance on the part of the staff at Bank of India has saved the bank from a monetary loss of around Rs 41.51 crore, with the timely detection of the fraud bid at the bank’s Odalbakra branch.

“A person presented a cheque of Rs 41.51 crore for transfer to a current account maintained at the branch, and simultaneously requested for effecting remittances to another account maintained at a different bank. The cheque was of a government department account maintained at the Mumbai branch of the Bank of India,” a bank official told The Assam Tribune.

As the person’s conduct created suspicion among the staff, they informed higher authorities in the zonal office, who in turn made necessary inquiries with the quarters concerned.

“It was found that the cheque was a fake one. The matter was informed to the police, but the culprit managed to flee the scene. Police are looking for the fraudster,” he added.

