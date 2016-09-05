“A person presented a cheque of Rs 41.51 crore for transfer to a current account maintained at the branch, and simultaneously requested for effecting remittances to another account maintained at a different bank. The cheque was of a government department account maintained at the Mumbai branch of the Bank of India,” a bank official told The Assam Tribune.

As the person’s conduct created suspicion among the staff, they informed higher authorities in the zonal office, who in turn made necessary inquiries with the quarters concerned.

“It was found that the cheque was a fake one. The matter was informed to the police, but the culprit managed to flee the scene. Police are looking for the fraudster,” he added.