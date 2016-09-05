

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagging off the AC buses. – UB Photos Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagging off the AC buses. – UB Photos

Flagging off 46 AC buses for Greater Guwahati connectivity under JnNURM II at ISBT Guwahati here, Sonowal termed ASTC as the symbol of Assamese identity.

He said in order to bring back the good days of the Corporation, both the civil society and the government must work hand in hand so that ASTC can contribute meaningfully to the State’s economy.

“In order to achieve ASTC’s transition from a loss-making venture to a profit-making one, the officials and staff of the Corporation will have to work dedicatedly and sincerely,” the Chief Minister said.

Sonowal outlined the courteous behaviour of the staff running the ASTC buses towards the general public and regular maintenance of the buses at every station as the key points to bring about the revival of ASTC. Cleanliness of the buses is of paramount importance and for that the general people would also need to cooperate. He said 58 more such buses would be pressed into service in the next phase.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the ASTC is not only for profit making, but it also needs to carry the message of Swachh Bharat to the remotest corner of the State through its clean and proper maintenance of the modern buses.

Minister of Transport Chandra Mohan Patowary also spoke on the occasion and said that ASTC’s fortunes will be turned around through hard work and dedication.

Dispur MLA Atul Bora, Morigaon MLA R Deori, Commissioner and Secretary Transport Department Ashutosh Agnihotri and Managing Director ASTC AP Tiwari were also present on the occasion among others.