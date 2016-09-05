The party, in its exuberance, ignored the fact that the per capita income of Assam is way below that of many other states, including Delhi. While the per capita income of the State has been pegged at Rs 49,480, the per capita income of Delhi is above Rs 2.5 lakh.

When soaring prices of all essential commodities including foodgrain are making life miserable for the common people, the State BJP has blamed the previous government for the prevailing condition in the market.

According State BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami, the party hopes the State government will take the required measures to check the price rise the way it acted against syndicates and corruption soon after coming to power at Dispur.

“The State government has much to do and so far it is going on the right direction to fulfil the aspirations of the electorate,” said Goswami, adding that during the first 100 days, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s commitment to make Assam free from foreigners, corruption and pollution has been reflected in all policies and measures, which has not gone down well with the Opposition.

Goswami said that the Chief Minister has set out to bring the change as promised by setting the example himself. “Soon after assuming charge, the Chief Minister cut down the size of his convoy, doing away with deafening sirens, has hiked dearness allowance, laid stress on correct NRC update and acted promptly to give succour to the flood-affected people of the State,” pointed out Goswami.