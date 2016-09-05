Highly placed sources in the Government of India told The Assam Tribune that at present, India’s relation with Myanmar is the best in the last 50 years and the new Myanmar President’s first official visit to India was a success. Sources said that Myanmar appreciated India’s concern on the issue of the militant groups of the Northeast having bases in that country and assured to take action to deal with the problem.

Sources pointed out that there is no need for India giving training to Myanmar Army personnel. But India is providing logistic help to Myanmar to strengthen its Army, which include supply of modern weapons, defence equipment and even choppers. India hopes that these help would increase the military capability of Myanmar by a great extent.

Sources revealed that Myanmar administration has very little presence in the areas where the militants are camping and though army patrol parties are sent to those areas from time to time, the ultras manage to shift to safer places. However, to deal with the problem, the Myanmar Government has started constructing permanent army bases in the vulnerable areas as well as in the areas bordering India and this would prevent the ultras from using the territory of the neighbouring country. However, sources said that construction of permanent army bases by Myanmar would take some time.

Official sources pointed out that having good relation with the South Asian countries is the key to the success of the Act East Policy and that is why, the Government of India is working on strengthening relation not only with Myanmar but also with Thailand and other countries. The completion of the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway would improve connectivity by a great extent and India is investing heavily on the construction of the Myanmar part of the highway. In addition to that, India is also investing in overall infrastructure development in Myanmar, which would not only boost trade and commerce but also help in controlling insurgency. Greater road connectivity and people to people contact between the Northeast and Myanmar would be of immense help to the entire region , sources pointed out.