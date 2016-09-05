 
Guwahati, Monday, September 05, 2016
Assam Tourism unveils new logo
Staff Reporter

Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma launching the logo for the ‘Awesome Assam’ campaign of the Department of Tourism, in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos
 GUWAHATI, Sept 4 - The Assam Tourism today unveiled its new logo with the tagline ‘Awesome Assam’ that aims at global promotion of the State’s tourism. Tourism Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo that comprises the mighty Brahmaputra, a one-horned rhino and tea leaves.

The minister addressing the media this afternoon said that unprecedented stress is being laid on promoting State’s tourism potential under its new tagline and the State Government has already sanctioned Rs 15 crore specifically for the publicity campaign.

“The brand Awesome Assam will be promoted to reach out to maximum tourists across the globe. The uniqueness and the cultural diversity of the State will be promoted like never before,” the minister said, adding that the government has planned single window clearance for film shooting in Assam.

The Centre too has sanctioned Rs 120 crore to develop tourism in and around the five national parks which would add to the tourist attractions. Similarly, ONGC, OIL, NHPC, HUDCO have also shown interest to offer money under their CSR schemes.

“Home stay facilities in around 700 rural households will also be promoted with modern facilities which will also help in income generation,” the minister added.

He further stated that for development of infrastructure at Kamakhya, an amount of Rs 33 crore has been sanctioned.

