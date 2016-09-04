Strike disrupts life

Correspondent

BADARPUR, Sept 3 - The nationwide 12-hour strike called by 10 central trade unions, to protest against the Government’s ‘indifference’ to their demands, passed off peacefully here as well as in the whole district. Normal life in the district was completely disrupted. All schools, colleges, banks, post offices, shops and markets etc., remained closed. Various departmental offices of the Railways, State and Central Government offices, courts, Karimganj DC office and various district administration offices were partly open, but the attendance of employees was low. A Railway spokesman said that train services from Badarpur to several places were partly affected. There was no heavy rush of passengers in the station. All sorts of vehicles were totally off the roads.