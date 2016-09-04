The people of the area have been demanding necessary measures to control the river during monsoons for the last several years, but to no avail. Moreover, several ministers and MLAs of the State had visited the area to take stock of the erosion and flood problems, but the people of the area have not received any fruitful results.

During the last 15 years, villages like 1 no. Sengajan Borgaon, Sengajan Baligaon, 2 no. Sengajan Borgaon, Borgaon Boro, Sengajan Tinnoli, 4 no. Majarbari Bengali, Baligaon, Baligaon Nadirpar, Lakhipar, Ladang Guri, Lakhisuti, Balikuti, Hatgori, Bambazar, Lamabasti, Ananada nagar, 2 no. Majarbari polan basti, Gotpata and 4 no. Majarbari of the greater area have been eroded by river waters of Brahmaputra and Simen. Because of erosion, at least 327 families of the area have shifted to other places after losing their properties and animal stocks.

On Friday, 105 families were forced to shift to a relief camp because of the surging waters of Simen river. The floodwaters also damaged properties, essential commodities and caused harm to the animal stock.

Earlier, hundreds of dwelling houses, thousands of hectares of land, several market sheds, Sengajan Bogaribari ME and Sengajan Baligaon LP schools were eroded by the floodwaters.

The families of flood-affected are taking shelter in safer places temporarily.