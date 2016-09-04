A senior officer of the Artillery Division at the Masimpur Military station here said “people of this region must not worry about the recent buzz of possible attacks. We are maintaining excellent coordination with the paramilitary forces and also with the civil police and district administration,” said the official who looks after the administrative aspects of the military station. He added to say that the Army is keeping a strict vigil on the movements and is prepared to combat any untoward situation.

Speaking about the recent spurt in checking especially during the run-up to the celebrations of the 70th Independence Day, he said that the inspections and checking were routine affairs during such occasions as the terrorists keep looking for opportunities during such celebrations to announce their might. Interestingly, he categorically mentioned that the youths willing to join the Army should not fall prey to the agents who become hyperactive ahead of the recruitment rallies. The officer said that the Recruitment Board here issues advertisements for enrolment into the Army and the fresh advertisements are likely to come in November this year. “There is no question of any bribery. Barring the candidates who come with their papers filled online, no one is allowed to enter the rally. The agents are busy trapping the willing candidates outside the ambit of the selection process and the task to control the situation lies with the State police,” he maintained.

Drawing the attention of the district administration and the Police, the officer stressed upon the fact that soldiers who are busy fighting for their country have to fight for their land back home when they retire and the scenario is prevalent across the nation. “It is unfortunate to see that soldiers who fight for the nation have a legal battle to encounter to reclaim their land and property which are often encroached,” he said. In his words, at times this also affects the interest of the youths to join the services.

On the other hand, a senior official in the State Intelligence Department echoed the officer saying that the antisocial elements use this valley and Silchar in particular which connects three other neighbouring States as a safe passage. However, he has urged the people to remain vigilant and alert under all circumstances.