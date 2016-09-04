 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
Assam varsity VC’s appeal
Correspondent
 BADARPUR, Sept 3 - The Vice-Chancellor of Silchar Assam University, Prof Dilip Chandra Nath, has appealed to all students of Badarpur Nabin Chandra College, to engage themselves into national and social services.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Badarpur Nabin Chandra College freshers’ day function on Tuesday, Prof Nath also instructed the students to read and more read books and newspapers for attaining knowledge, and also to utilise the college and university library to the fullest. He specially asked the female students to come forward in doing constructive works.

Prof Nath also appreciated the Badarpur Nabin Chandra College, for its role in different spheres like – academics, sports, social work etc.

Earlier, the NC College Principal, Dr Mortuja Hussain, in his welcome speech, explained the significance of the programme. The function was also addressed by NC College Vice-Principal – Mahatabun Rahaman, ex-principal of this college, Dr Shib Tapan Basu, Assistant Professor, Joynal Abedin Tapadar, Dr Fajlur Rahman, NC College librarian Dr Sankar Chakraborty and several other teachers of the college.

