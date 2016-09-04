

The incomplete PWD bridge at Kanikuchi near Rangiya on Chep ti-Dimu road. Photo: Rangiya Correspondent

The bridge lying on Chepti-Dimu-Barambai PWD road stretch is considered as a most vital one for communication linking the entire Paschim Borigog mouza to other side and further on to Rangiya, Guwahati etc. The bridge, being a perennial demand of the locals as well as the regular commuters, including students and daily office-goers for the past several years, is lying incomplete. Since the tenure of former CPM MLA Ananta Deka to the last Congress MLA Ghanashyam Kalita, and now BJP MLA Bhabesh Kalita, the demand for the completion of the bridge’s construction work was pressed upon from time to time by the local people and student bodies, who also urged for the immediate repair and renovation of the Chepti-Dimu road, but all in vain.

Many locals have expressed concern over the authority’s lackadaisical attitude, despite fully realising the necessity of the bridge in the life of the people of Rangiya subdivision. One senior citizen, Abbaz Ahmed of the locality told this correspondent that in the real sense the authorities, and our elected representatives, tend to undermine the amount of inconveniences the people face due to such incomplete projects. The people have urged the present local MLA to press upon the authority to expedite action for completion of the work for everyone’s benefit.