 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
PWD bridge incomplete for almost four years
Correspondent

The incomplete PWD bridge at Kanikuchi near Rangiya on Chep ti-Dimu road. Photo: Rangiya Correspondent
 RANGIYA, Sept 3 - The PWD bridge at Kanikuchi near Rangiya is still lying incomplete even after almost four years of the commencement of work.

The bridge lying on Chepti-Dimu-Barambai PWD road stretch is considered as a most vital one for communication linking the entire Paschim Borigog mouza to other side and further on to Rangiya, Guwahati etc. The bridge, being a perennial demand of the locals as well as the regular commuters, including students and daily office-goers for the past several years, is lying incomplete. Since the tenure of former CPM MLA Ananta Deka to the last Congress MLA Ghanashyam Kalita, and now BJP MLA Bhabesh Kalita, the demand for the completion of the bridge’s construction work was pressed upon from time to time by the local people and student bodies, who also urged for the immediate repair and renovation of the Chepti-Dimu road, but all in vain.

Many locals have expressed concern over the authority’s lackadaisical attitude, despite fully realising the necessity of the bridge in the life of the people of Rangiya subdivision. One senior citizen, Abbaz Ahmed of the locality told this correspondent that in the real sense the authorities, and our elected representatives, tend to undermine the amount of inconveniences the people face due to such incomplete projects. The people have urged the present local MLA to press upon the authority to expedite action for completion of the work for everyone’s benefit.

City »
State »
  • Chaos in city as heavy shower wreaks havoc
  • 84,000 kg potato, 40,600 kg onion seized
  • Bike expedition to Leh flagged off
  • 50 BPL students presented books
  • Rupkonwar’s bust unveiled
    		•
  • Tirobhav tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva observed
  • PWD bridge incomplete for almost four years
  • Assam varsity VC’s appeal
  • Army dispels terrorist fear in Barak Valley
  • Simen river washes away 105 dwelling houses
  • Strike disrupts life
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • No progress in Byrnihat-Shillong BG track
  • Tripura tribals take out rally in Shillong
  • 161 forest guards pass out in Sikkim
  • Arunachal Youth Cong protest fuel price hike
  • 6,401 arrested under COTP
  • Arunachal Guv reportedly asked to step down
  • Bill includes Nagaland under CAU Imphal
  • 2 ultras arrested
    		•
  • Brief encounter for Djokovic, Nadal breezes
  • Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated
  • Rudreswar, Bhanu win half marathon
  • Rahul, Tarjinder win it for Northern Assam
  • Navajyoti, Green Valley share points
    		•
     
     