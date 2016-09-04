All the bhakat vaishnavs of Sri Sri Salaguri Satra and Sri Narooah Satra deposited the annual ‘Gurukar’ during the ceremony.

The tithi was observed in different naamghars of Nagaon where devotees offered sarai and prayed to the almighty for the well-being of all. Sankaradeva tithi was also observed in different educational institutions where naam prasanga and different competitions on Vashnavite culture were also organised.

Morigaon: The 448th death anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva was observed today throughout Morigaon district with religious fervour. The Tirobhav tithi (death anniversary) of the Mahapurush was observed in every naamghar, satra of the district by the bhakats. The programme started with the prabhat pheri followed by naam prasanga.

The tithi was also observed at Sri Sri Naruwa Kuji Satra in the district with a colouful programme. After the naam prasanga, a satriya song and dance competition was organised on the occasion. The religious meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Nityananda Goswami, where the life and works of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva were discussed by several speakers. The notable function on the occasion was the exhibition of Sanchi Patar Puthi (the books of sanchi pat) of Vaishnavite age.