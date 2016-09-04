|
Navajyoti, Green Valley share points
Sports reporter
GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - In an effortless encounter of the RG Baruah Super Division Football League of the Guwahati Sports Association at the Nehru Stadium here today, Navajyoti Club and FC Green Valley preferred to settle for a goal less draw.
The players of both the teams were in no mood for attacking the opponent's territory and roam around on the ground throughout the course without any purpose.
Although the ground at the Nehru Stadium was in a good shape, water logging took place in the open areas, particularly the western part of the ground, after the heavy afternoon downpour.