On the final day of the four-day match at the Judges’ Field here today, Northern Assam defeated Upper Assam Zone by four wickets despite conceding a first innings lead of 206 runs.

Requiring 217 for victory on the final day with nine wickets in hand, Rahul, unbeaten on 52 yesterday, cracked a superb 137 off 215 balls. He hit 14 boundaries and one six. His senior partner Tarjinder Singh scored 93 from 179 deliveries. His knock was studded with 10 fours and a six. Tarjinder was named man of the match for his all round show.

Other individual prize winners were: Man of the Series: Pallav Kr Das (Upper Assam Zone), Best Bowler: Bikash Chetri (Central Assam Zone), Best Batsman: Tarjinder Singh (Northern Assam Zone), Best Fielder (WK): Wasiqur Rahman (Northern Assam Zone).

Brief scores: Upper Assam 1st innings 356.

Northern Assam 1st innings 150.

Upper Assam 2nd innings 120.

Northern Assam 2nd innings (overnight 110/1) 328/6 in 88.3 Overs (Rahul Hazarika 137, Tarjinder Singh 93, Rajat Khan not out 28, Sujoy Tarafdar not out 26, Biku Borgohain 2/71).