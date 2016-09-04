 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Rahul, Tarjinder win it for Northern Assam
Sports reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - Displaying superb forms, Rahul Hazarika and Tarjinder Singh enabled Northern Assam Zone emerg champions in the Assam Challenger League.

On the final day of the four-day match at the Judges’ Field here today, Northern Assam defeated Upper Assam Zone by four wickets despite conceding a first innings lead of 206 runs.

Requiring 217 for victory on the final day with nine wickets in hand, Rahul, unbeaten on 52 yesterday, cracked a superb 137 off 215 balls. He hit 14 boundaries and one six. His senior partner Tarjinder Singh scored 93 from 179 deliveries. His knock was studded with 10 fours and a six. Tarjinder was named man of the match for his all round show.

Other individual prize winners were: Man of the Series: Pallav Kr Das (Upper Assam Zone), Best Bowler: Bikash Chetri (Central Assam Zone), Best Batsman: Tarjinder Singh (Northern Assam Zone), Best Fielder (WK): Wasiqur Rahman (Northern Assam Zone).

Brief scores: Upper Assam 1st innings 356.

Northern Assam 1st innings 150.

Upper Assam 2nd innings 120.

Northern Assam 2nd innings (overnight 110/1) 328/6 in 88.3 Overs (Rahul Hazarika 137, Tarjinder Singh 93, Rajat Khan not out 28, Sujoy Tarafdar not out 26, Biku Borgohain 2/71).

City »
State »
  • Chaos in city as heavy shower wreaks havoc
  • 84,000 kg potato, 40,600 kg onion seized
  • Bike expedition to Leh flagged off
  • 50 BPL students presented books
  • Rupkonwar’s bust unveiled
    		•
  • Tirobhav tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva observed
  • PWD bridge incomplete for almost four years
  • Assam varsity VC’s appeal
  • Army dispels terrorist fear in Barak Valley
  • Simen river washes away 105 dwelling houses
  • Strike disrupts life
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • No progress in Byrnihat-Shillong BG track
  • Tripura tribals take out rally in Shillong
  • 161 forest guards pass out in Sikkim
  • Arunachal Youth Cong protest fuel price hike
  • 6,401 arrested under COTP
  • Arunachal Guv reportedly asked to step down
  • Bill includes Nagaland under CAU Imphal
  • 2 ultras arrested
    		•
  • Brief encounter for Djokovic, Nadal breezes
  • Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated
  • Rudreswar, Bhanu win half marathon
  • Rahul, Tarjinder win it for Northern Assam
  • Navajyoti, Green Valley share points
    		•
     
     