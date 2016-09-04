 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
Rudreswar, Bhanu win half marathon

 GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - Rudreswar Deka of Darang district emerged the winner in Run Raise Respond NorthEast - a half marathon held here on the occasion of the Abhiruchi Sports Day.

Amongst women, Bhanu Deka Bordoloi of Morigaon district emerged the winner. Pranab Kalita of Nalbari was the 1st runner-up in men’s section.

The run was organised by Nigel Eastwood, a highly acclaimed technology investor and international entrepreneur in association with The North East Development Foundation (NEDF). It was the first leg of four half marathons to raise funds for supporting local entrepreneurs and flood relief activities in the North East.

The run was started at the Chandmari flyover and concluded at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. The event was sponsored by telecom company MNet, stated a release.

