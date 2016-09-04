Amongst women, Bhanu Deka Bordoloi of Morigaon district emerged the winner. Pranab Kalita of Nalbari was the 1st runner-up in men’s section.

The run was organised by Nigel Eastwood, a highly acclaimed technology investor and international entrepreneur in association with The North East Development Foundation (NEDF). It was the first leg of four half marathons to raise funds for supporting local entrepreneurs and flood relief activities in the North East.

The run was started at the Chandmari flyover and concluded at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra. The event was sponsored by telecom company MNet, stated a release.