

– Photo: Samarendra Sarma

The jogging was flagged of by sprinter Dutee Chand, who represented India in the recently held Rio Olympics, on the Chandmari flyover. Arjuna Award winning athlete Bhogeswar Baruah, on whose birth day the Abhiruchi Sports Day is organised, was also present in the central function here.

After the jogging was culminated at the RG Baruah Sports Complex, Mass Drill and Group Dance competitions among the city based institutions were held at the Rabindra Bhawan. In the evening Assam sportspersons, who represented India in various international events and some sports organisers were felicitated.

In the mass jogging (institution) Bethani English High School, Anand Academy, Srimanta Sankar Academy and Maharshi Vidyamandir (Rajgarh) won the first four positions. Among the clubs, All Style Karate-do Association, Guwahati Kho-kho Association and Greater Guwahati Karate-do Association bagged top three positions. In the Mass Drill competition Sudarshan Public School came first and they were followed by Maharshi Vidyamandir, Rajgahr and Srimanta Sankar Academy for the second and third position respectively. Sudarshan Public School students won the Group Dance competition also while Happy Child School and Maharshi Vidya Mandir, Rajgarh took second and third positions respectively. Guwahati Public School came fourth. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the felicitation function as chief guest.

The sportspersons and organisers feted are: (Archery) Jayanta Talukdar, Manshjyoi Changmai, Mukesh Boro, Satbir Kaur, Himani Boro, Sanjay Boro, Pramila Daimari. (Boxing) Shiva Thapa, Pwilao Basumatary. (Badminton) Ashmita Chaliha, Ningshi Block Hazarika. (Tennis) Priyana Kalita. (TT) Birdie Boro. (Swimming) Bastab Tapan Bordoloi. (Football) Halicharan Narzary, Vineet Rai, Mintu Mech, Aman Chetry, Fidan Borgayary, Musuka Narzary, Imanual Musahary, Trinayanjyoti Gogoi, Mizing Narzary. (Taekwondo) Sabita Ramchary, Tasin Begum. (Cycling) Anu Chutia. (Kho-kho) Supriya Gogoi. (Kabaddi) Hasina Begum. (Weightlifting) Swapnapriya Baruah. (Fencing) Anirban Banerjee, Chang Liang Wang, Abi Gohain, L Biswajit Meitai, Ng Raman Singha, K Sansa Singha. (Shooting) Rituraj Singh. (Karate) Mugdha Baruah, Mainu Saikia, Jitamrit Kashyap, Janki Devi, Anjebi Chakma. (Lawnball) Adinita Kakati, Bangita Hazarika, Mridul Bora, Mridul Borgohain. Promising sportspersons: Trisha Gogoi (TT), Chandan Boro (football). Organiser: Hemanta Kalita, secretary Assam Boxing Association (RG Baruah Memorial Award). Coach: Nagen Bonjang (Chidananda Das Memorial Award). Other organisers to be honoured are: Khanin Dutta, Ankush Dutta, Pradip Nunisa, Ranjit Das, Sib Sankar Roy, Debashish Roy, Kalimuddin Ahmed, Everesters Nanda Dulal Das, David Teron, Kharsing Terang, Naba Phukan.