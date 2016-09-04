 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
2 ultras arrested

 IMPHAL, Sept 3 - Two militants belonging to outlawed NSCN-K were arrested by a combined team of Manipur police, Assam Rifles and Army.

The forces picked up the two from Sibilong village of Manipur’s Tamenglong district on August 30.

They were suspected to be involved in snatching of two AK 47 rifles, two INSAS rifles with ammunition from the escort party of Manipur Rifles on August 29 last at Sibilong village.

Police registered a case against arrested two militants and investigations are going on, the same source added. – PTI

