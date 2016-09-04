 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
Bill includes Nagaland under CAU Imphal

 NEW DELHI, Sept 3 - Parliament has recently passed a bill to include Nagaland under the jurisdiction of Imphal Central Agriculture University (CAU) to help the Northeastern State achieve higher growth in animal husbandry sector.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh moved the Central Agricultural University (Amendment) Bill, 2016 for consideration and passage, which the House passed by a voice vote without discussion.

Singh while moving the bill for consideration said Nagaland has been devoid of the advantages of agriculture and allied education for the last two decades and the law will help in promoting the sector in the State. – PTI

