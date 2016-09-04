Rajkhowa has been told “verbally” by a junior Union Minister and a senior official of the Home Ministry to step down on “health grounds”, sources said here today. The Governor’s office, however, said there has been no formal communication from anyone asking Rajkhowa to resign from his post.

“There was no formal communication from anyone asking the Governor to resign from his post. But I have come to know that two-three individuals have spoken to the Governor and verbally indicated that,” PRO to the Governor Atum Potom said over phone from Itanagar.

After getting the two calls from Delhi asking him to step down, Rajkhowa apparently had approached Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek clarification on the issue. But the Home Minister did not ask Rajkhowa to step down, sources said.

However, sources said, if Rajkhowa does not resign on his own, there is a possibility of central government asking President Pranab Mukherjee to withdraw his “pleasure”, leading to his sacking. – PTI