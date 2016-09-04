 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Arunachal Guv reportedly asked to step down

 NEW DELHI, Sept 3 - Arunachal Pradesh Governor Jyoti Prakash Rajkhowa has been reportedly asked to step down from his post, weeks after the Supreme Court restored the Congress Government in the Northeastern State.

Rajkhowa has been told “verbally” by a junior Union Minister and a senior official of the Home Ministry to step down on “health grounds”, sources said here today. The Governor’s office, however, said there has been no formal communication from anyone asking Rajkhowa to resign from his post.

“There was no formal communication from anyone asking the Governor to resign from his post. But I have come to know that two-three individuals have spoken to the Governor and verbally indicated that,” PRO to the Governor Atum Potom said over phone from Itanagar.

After getting the two calls from Delhi asking him to step down, Rajkhowa apparently had approached Home Minister Rajnath Singh to seek clarification on the issue. But the Home Minister did not ask Rajkhowa to step down, sources said.

However, sources said, if Rajkhowa does not resign on his own, there is a possibility of central government asking President Pranab Mukherjee to withdraw his “pleasure”, leading to his sacking. – PTI

City »
State »
  • Chaos in city as heavy shower wreaks havoc
  • 84,000 kg potato, 40,600 kg onion seized
  • Bike expedition to Leh flagged off
  • 50 BPL students presented books
  • Rupkonwar’s bust unveiled
    		•
  • Tirobhav tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva observed
  • PWD bridge incomplete for almost four years
  • Assam varsity VC’s appeal
  • Army dispels terrorist fear in Barak Valley
  • Simen river washes away 105 dwelling houses
  • Strike disrupts life
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • No progress in Byrnihat-Shillong BG track
  • Tripura tribals take out rally in Shillong
  • 161 forest guards pass out in Sikkim
  • Arunachal Youth Cong protest fuel price hike
  • 6,401 arrested under COTP
  • Arunachal Guv reportedly asked to step down
  • Bill includes Nagaland under CAU Imphal
  • 2 ultras arrested
    		•
  • Brief encounter for Djokovic, Nadal breezes
  • Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated
  • Rudreswar, Bhanu win half marathon
  • Rahul, Tarjinder win it for Northern Assam
  • Navajyoti, Green Valley share points
    		•
     
     