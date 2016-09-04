 
September 04, 2016
6,401 arrested under COTP
Newmai News
 AIZAWL, Sept 3 - At least 6,401 people have so far been arrested for violation of COTPA since its implementation in Mizoram till July this year and fine amounting to Rs 3 lakh collected from the accused persons, a press release said.

A special committee formed for implementation of Article 5.3 of World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control recently convened its first meeting.

The meeting highlighted that priority should be given to public health and the importance of avoiding tobacco. Up till now about 10,568 cartons of illegal cigarettes have also been seized under COTPA.

