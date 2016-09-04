Arunachal Youth Cong protest fuel price hike

Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Sept 3 - Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) activists today staged a dharna at its Naharlagun office premises in protest against the latest hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol price was recently hiked by a steep Rs 3.38 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.67 a litre. “The steep increase in the fuel price will inevitably affect the prices of essential commodities and the common people will be the worst sufferers. Such a harsh move of the BJP-led Government is a clear manifestation of anti-common people and pro-rich people policy,” alleged APYC president Nyamar Karbak.