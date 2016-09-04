 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
161 forest guards pass out in Sikkim
A Correspondent
 GANGTOK, Sept 3 - The passing out parade of Sikkim Forest Guards was held at Police Training Centre in Yangang near here today.

State Forest Minister T. W. Lepcha, DGP Mr. Avinash Mohananey, Cabinet Ministers and various other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling urged the newly passed out Forest Guards to protect the forest, environment and wildlife in the State.

As many as 161 Forest Guards including 71 females and 90 males passed out today. The guards underwent a rigorous training on Forestry and Environmental Conservation for over four months at PTC Yangang. They were provided training on various aspects like arms, wildlife crimes, legal issues besides routine field work.

City »
State »
  • Chaos in city as heavy shower wreaks havoc
  • 84,000 kg potato, 40,600 kg onion seized
  • Bike expedition to Leh flagged off
  • 50 BPL students presented books
  • Rupkonwar’s bust unveiled
    		•
  • Tirobhav tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva observed
  • PWD bridge incomplete for almost four years
  • Assam varsity VC’s appeal
  • Army dispels terrorist fear in Barak Valley
  • Simen river washes away 105 dwelling houses
  • Strike disrupts life
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • No progress in Byrnihat-Shillong BG track
  • Tripura tribals take out rally in Shillong
  • 161 forest guards pass out in Sikkim
  • Arunachal Youth Cong protest fuel price hike
  • 6,401 arrested under COTP
  • Arunachal Guv reportedly asked to step down
  • Bill includes Nagaland under CAU Imphal
  • 2 ultras arrested
    		•
  • Brief encounter for Djokovic, Nadal breezes
  • Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated
  • Rudreswar, Bhanu win half marathon
  • Rahul, Tarjinder win it for Northern Assam
  • Navajyoti, Green Valley share points
    		•
     
     