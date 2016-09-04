State Forest Minister T. W. Lepcha, DGP Mr. Avinash Mohananey, Cabinet Ministers and various other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pawan Chamling urged the newly passed out Forest Guards to protect the forest, environment and wildlife in the State.

As many as 161 Forest Guards including 71 females and 90 males passed out today. The guards underwent a rigorous training on Forestry and Environmental Conservation for over four months at PTC Yangang. They were provided training on various aspects like arms, wildlife crimes, legal issues besides routine field work.