Tripura tribals take out rally in Shillong


Tripura tribals taking out a protest rally demanding justice for indigenous people of Tripura, at Shillong on Saturday. – UB photos
 SHILLONG, Sept 3 - Indigenous tribals from Tripura took out a candlelight rally here this evening demanding “proper investigation into the atrocities committed” during the August 23 rally in Agartala.

The rallyists were mostly students studying in the State capital. They held banners condemning the attack and demanding a separate State for the tribals.

The rally passed through the city before converging at Khyndailad (Police Bazaar).

Later, the students spoke to the media. “We have requested the Union Home Ministry to intervene. The rights and the cultural identity of the tribal people must be protected,” a student said. The students demanded that the victims of the rally should be provided proper relief and compensation and the State Government must apologise for the excesses committed.

They also demanded intervention of the Centre to check infiltration of illegal immigrants into Tripura. Put an end to the distortion of history and rename historical monuments changed by the State Government back to the original, said another demand. The students also sought that the Centre should consider carving out a separate State for the tribals. “We want a separate State for the tribal people,” one of the rallyists said. – Staff Correspondent

