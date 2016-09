Rupkonwar’s bust unveiled

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - Royal Global School unveiled a bust of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala on the school premises on Thursday. The occasion was attended by Rupkonwar’s daughter Satyashree Das and her son Rupmanta Das. Smt Das appreciated Royal Global School’s endeavour and encouraged the young children to know more about the cultural icon. She said age did not matter as her father wrote his first play, which has now been screened as a movie, at the age of 14.