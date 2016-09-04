 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
50 BPL students presented books
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - Fifty brilliant students coming from below poverty line (BPL) and socially backward families of Khetri area were presented with books and educational implements at a function held at Khetri High School under the auspices of North East Regional Institute for Talent Search (NERITS), a registered social welfare organisation, on Friday.

The function held under the presidentship of Nameswar Bodo, social worker and teacher, was addressed by senior journalist DN Chakravartty.

Chakravartty, while congratulating the students, suggested ways and means on how the Assamese students would be able to compete successfully not only with their compatriots in the rest of the country, but also with those in the rest of the world with brain, brilliance and dedication.

Cultural activist Murulidhar Das and Rajen Sarma, headmaster, Maloibari High School, urged the students to maintain good health and study well.

Tinku Choudhury, MD NERITS, said the organisation has since its inception in 2001, been extending financial and other services to meritorious students coming from poor families.

