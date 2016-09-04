 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
Bike expedition to Leh flagged off
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - From the Land of the Rising Sun to the dizzying Himalayan heights via the world’s highest motorable road, Assam Rhinos Motorcycle Club kicked off an expedition with a special message for a clean and green environment from the city’s Nehru Stadium today.

The group of motorcyclists will urge the masses to pledge to ‘Stop Pollution and Go Green’ on their way from Guwahati to Leh in Ladakh.

On their way, the group will also invite residents of various towns and cities to visit Assam and experience the natural beauty and tourist attractions of the State.

Sponsored by the Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA), the five-member group of motorcyclists comprises Dipu Deka, Jyotiprasad Das, Ankur Borthakur, Pranjal Sarma and Nilotpal Haloi.

The group, spreading the message to build a clean and pollution-free society, will reach Leh-Ladakh on the ninth day. On their way, the group will interact with the media, and conduct road shows and sudden visits in educational institutions in Siliguri, Purnia, Muzaffarpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla, Manali and other towns and cities.

