The group of motorcyclists will urge the masses to pledge to ‘Stop Pollution and Go Green’ on their way from Guwahati to Leh in Ladakh.

On their way, the group will also invite residents of various towns and cities to visit Assam and experience the natural beauty and tourist attractions of the State.

Sponsored by the Pollution Control Board Assam (PCBA), the five-member group of motorcyclists comprises Dipu Deka, Jyotiprasad Das, Ankur Borthakur, Pranjal Sarma and Nilotpal Haloi.

The group, spreading the message to build a clean and pollution-free society, will reach Leh-Ladakh on the ninth day. On their way, the group will interact with the media, and conduct road shows and sudden visits in educational institutions in Siliguri, Purnia, Muzaffarpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Bareilly, Delhi, Chandigarh, Shimla, Manali and other towns and cities.