84,000 kg potato, 40,600 kg onion seized
Staff Reporter
 GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - An inspection team from the Kamrup Metro district food and civil supply department headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Nabadeep Pathak today seized a huge consignment of illegally stored onions and potatoes from three private establishments in Lokhra locality of the city.

The items were seized during an inspection carried out at MJ Group and at establishments owned by one Sitaram Singh and one Kunal Agarwal.

A total of 406 quintals of onions and 840 quintals of potatoes were seized from the three establishments. The owners of the establishments concerned were unable to furnish receipts of purchase of the items. Departmental action has been initiated against all of them following the raids carried out at the direction of Kamrup Metro DC Dr M Angamuthu.

The items seized during today’s drive will be sold to the public through ‘Amar Dukan’ outlets across the city at the rate of Rs 16 per kg of onion and Rs 15 per kg of potato.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that similar drives will be conducted against more unscrupulous traders in the next few days.

