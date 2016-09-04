

Vehicles and commuters on the water-logged MRD Road on Saturday.

Heavy rains that lasted nearly an hour, yet again exposed the lack of a mechanism to deal with artificial flood in the city. Besides low-lying areas like Anil Nagar and Nabin Nagar, which face water-logging even after a brief spell of rain, many new areas in the city remained submerged under water today.

The RG Baruah Road was the worst hit among the major roads of Guwahati as floodwater brought traffic to a standstill on the road. A few commuters, who tried to brave the floodwater to cross the Zoo-tiniali stretch, ended up damaging their vehicles.

The GS Road also was no exception. Several patches of the arterial road witnessed massive water-logging with floodwater entering all the lanes and bye-lanes and even the campuses of many shops and buildings. ABC point and Ulubari areas also witnessed inundation. Due to traffic diversion on the RG Baruah Road and MRD Road, the Ulubari area faced immense traffic commotion for several hours.

Water-logging on a stretch of the B Barooah Road worsened the situation, affecting the smooth flow of traffic. As a result, the Guwahati Club Rotary, Ambari and the entire MRD Road and GNB Road faced traffic jam.

Water-logging in Chandmari area gave a harrowing time to the commuters. Even after the floodwater receded, it took nearly two hours for the traffic to normalise. Rajgarh, Pub Sarania, New Sarania, Gandhibasti were also inundated by floodwater. Bye-lane 9 and bye-lane 10 of Rajgarh were among the new areas affected due to water-logging.

Floodwater entered the campus of Pragjyotish College at Santipur. Parts of Zoo-Narengi Road, particularly Geetanagar area, Solapara, Panjabari and Lokhra areas were also affected by flash flood.