ED attaches Mallya’s assets



NEW DELHI, Sept 3 - The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today issued its second attachment order for assets worth Rs 6,630 crore against beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya as it seized his farmhouse, flats and FDs in connection with its money laundering case against him and his associates. The agency had recently expanded the probe in this regard as it took over investigation into the alleged loan default of Rs 6,027 crore availed from a consortium of nationalised banks led by SBI, a case also taken over by the CBI recently. The fresh action is an aftermath of the new case. – PTI