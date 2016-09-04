 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
Mother Teresa canonisation in Vatican today


 
 KOLKATA, Sept 3 - Mother Teresa will be declared a saint by Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church in a canonisation ceremony in Vatican City tomorrow in the presence of over a lakh of her followers from all over the world.

From India, a 12-member central delegation led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and two state government-level delegations from Delhi and West Bengal led by Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, will be in attendance during the function.

Meanwhile, President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi today called Mother Teresa a ‘messiah’ of the poor and a pillar of support for the weak. “Every Indian will take pride on her canonisation tomorrow,” he said. – PTI

