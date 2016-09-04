



From India, a 12-member central delegation led by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and two state government-level delegations from Delhi and West Bengal led by Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, respectively, will be in attendance during the function.

Meanwhile, President Pranab Mukherjee in New Delhi today called Mother Teresa a ‘messiah’ of the poor and a pillar of support for the weak. “Every Indian will take pride on her canonisation tomorrow,” he said. – PTI