 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
29 breaches in dykes occurred this season
Ajit Patowary
 GUWAHATI, Sept 3 - So far, as many as 29 breaches have occurred in the embankments along the State’s rivers this rainy season. Of these breaches, two occurred due to the cuts made by the people on the embankments to save their life and property in the countryside, while four of these are attributed to overtopping of the embankments by floodwaters and the rest are attributed to erosion.

According to the sources in the State’s Water Resources Department (WRD), the Aie river has caused three breaches in its embankments in Dhubri district, while the Brahmaputra has caused two breaches in its embankments in Majuli and Jorhat districts.

However, Karimganj district has suffered five breaches in the embankments. The rivers which caused breaches in their embankments in this south Assam district include the Longai, the Kachua, the Nurulcherra, Deolakhal and Shingla at Kachua Lockgate.

While the rivers Beki and Mora Chaulkhowa tormented the people of Barpeta district by breaching their embankments at Gagalmari and Bordanga respectively, the Brahmaputra and the Bhogdoi have brought miseries to the people of Jorhat district by breaching their embankments respectively at Negheriting Rongagorah and Maloukhat.

In Sonitpur, the Belsiri and the Depota breached embankments respectively at Chainage 1900-2000 and Beseria Arimora Pathar.

In Cachar district, the Barak and the Rukni have breached embankments respectively on the left bank of the Barak at Roypur and Borjurai Santipur (Barak) and at Julonpool (Rukni), the Burhidihing has breached its embankment at Teoki Konwargaon in Dibrugarh district, while in Kokrajhar, the Saralbhanga has breached its embankment at Maorigaon Ranighat, sources said.

City »
State »
  • Chaos in city as heavy shower wreaks havoc
  • 84,000 kg potato, 40,600 kg onion seized
  • Bike expedition to Leh flagged off
  • 50 BPL students presented books
  • Rupkonwar’s bust unveiled
    		•
  • Tirobhav tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva observed
  • PWD bridge incomplete for almost four years
  • Assam varsity VC’s appeal
  • Army dispels terrorist fear in Barak Valley
  • Simen river washes away 105 dwelling houses
  • Strike disrupts life
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • No progress in Byrnihat-Shillong BG track
  • Tripura tribals take out rally in Shillong
  • 161 forest guards pass out in Sikkim
  • Arunachal Youth Cong protest fuel price hike
  • 6,401 arrested under COTP
  • Arunachal Guv reportedly asked to step down
  • Bill includes Nagaland under CAU Imphal
  • 2 ultras arrested
    		•
  • Brief encounter for Djokovic, Nadal breezes
  • Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated
  • Rudreswar, Bhanu win half marathon
  • Rahul, Tarjinder win it for Northern Assam
  • Navajyoti, Green Valley share points
    		•
     
     