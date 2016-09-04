According to the sources in the State’s Water Resources Department (WRD), the Aie river has caused three breaches in its embankments in Dhubri district, while the Brahmaputra has caused two breaches in its embankments in Majuli and Jorhat districts.

However, Karimganj district has suffered five breaches in the embankments. The rivers which caused breaches in their embankments in this south Assam district include the Longai, the Kachua, the Nurulcherra, Deolakhal and Shingla at Kachua Lockgate.

While the rivers Beki and Mora Chaulkhowa tormented the people of Barpeta district by breaching their embankments at Gagalmari and Bordanga respectively, the Brahmaputra and the Bhogdoi have brought miseries to the people of Jorhat district by breaching their embankments respectively at Negheriting Rongagorah and Maloukhat.

In Sonitpur, the Belsiri and the Depota breached embankments respectively at Chainage 1900-2000 and Beseria Arimora Pathar.

In Cachar district, the Barak and the Rukni have breached embankments respectively on the left bank of the Barak at Roypur and Borjurai Santipur (Barak) and at Julonpool (Rukni), the Burhidihing has breached its embankment at Teoki Konwargaon in Dibrugarh district, while in Kokrajhar, the Saralbhanga has breached its embankment at Maorigaon Ranighat, sources said.