In his 35-minute meeting with Xi on the sidelines of G20 summon in Hangzhou city, Modi told Xi both countries "should respect each other's aspirations, concerns and strategic interests", External Affairs Minster spokesperson Vikas Swarup told Indian journalists here.

Asked whether terrorism emanating from the CPEC region was discussed, Swarup said: "It was raised".

The $46 billion ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through the restive regions of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India has strongly opposed the project as it claims Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.