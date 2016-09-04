 
Guwahati, Sunday, September 04, 2016
HomeMain Weather Backissues Epaper Dainik Asam Videos Contact Us
Modi raises with Xi China-Pak Economic Corridor

 HANGZHOU (China), Sept 4 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday raised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping, conveying to him that New Delhi and Beijing would have to be sensitive to each other's strategic interests.

In his 35-minute meeting with Xi on the sidelines of G20 summon in Hangzhou city, Modi told Xi both countries "should respect each other's aspirations, concerns and strategic interests", External Affairs Minster spokesperson Vikas Swarup told Indian journalists here.

Asked whether terrorism emanating from the CPEC region was discussed, Swarup said: "It was raised".

The $46 billion ongoing China-Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through the restive regions of Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

India has strongly opposed the project as it claims Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

City »
State »
  • Chaos in city as heavy shower wreaks havoc
  • 84,000 kg potato, 40,600 kg onion seized
  • Bike expedition to Leh flagged off
  • 50 BPL students presented books
  • Rupkonwar’s bust unveiled
    		•
  • Tirobhav tithi of Srimanta Sankaradeva observed
  • PWD bridge incomplete for almost four years
  • Assam varsity VC’s appeal
  • Army dispels terrorist fear in Barak Valley
  • Simen river washes away 105 dwelling houses
  • Strike disrupts life
    • Other Headlines »
    Sports »
  • No progress in Byrnihat-Shillong BG track
  • Tripura tribals take out rally in Shillong
  • 161 forest guards pass out in Sikkim
  • Arunachal Youth Cong protest fuel price hike
  • 6,401 arrested under COTP
  • Arunachal Guv reportedly asked to step down
  • Bill includes Nagaland under CAU Imphal
  • 2 ultras arrested
    		•
  • Brief encounter for Djokovic, Nadal breezes
  • Abhiruchi Sports Day celebrated
  • Rudreswar, Bhanu win half marathon
  • Rahul, Tarjinder win it for Northern Assam
  • Navajyoti, Green Valley share points
    		•
     
     